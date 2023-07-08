Advisor OS LLC Purchases 552 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,650. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

