Advisor OS LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.80. The company had a trading volume of 814,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,552. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $191.60 and a one year high of $261.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.