Advisor OS LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 103.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 180,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 2,652,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,835. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

