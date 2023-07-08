Advisor OS LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWM traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $184.71. 31,706,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,082,330. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.