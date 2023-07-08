Advisor OS LLC Acquires 101 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.01. The company had a trading volume of 452,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,553. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

