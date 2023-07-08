ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $492.04 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019592 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,256.11 or 1.00030857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002716 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,081.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

