Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $80,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $106.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

