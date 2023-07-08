4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.80. 1,168,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.