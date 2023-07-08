4Thought Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 285,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,097. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

