4Thought Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,159,000 after buying an additional 286,709 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after buying an additional 2,115,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,582,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,996,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,780,150. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2777 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.