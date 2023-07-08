4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 438.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 137,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

