4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDMT. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a reiterates rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

FDMT stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $607.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $36,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,747 shares of company stock worth $294,580. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

