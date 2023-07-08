3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in 3M were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

