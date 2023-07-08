1,941 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. FactSet Research Systems makes up 0.7% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $387.57 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,811. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

