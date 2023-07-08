1,841 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,841 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after purchasing an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

