11,781 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 294,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 113,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,211 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

