Zcash One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.79 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $499.88 million and approximately $27.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $30.61 or 0.00102092 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00048378 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00027523 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000863 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000233 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
