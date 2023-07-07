Zacks Research Weighs in on Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Telephone and Data Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $951.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 891,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 394,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

