Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for SunPower in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

SunPower stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

