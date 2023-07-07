Zacks Research Comments on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $26.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.33. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $29.84 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $517.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $705,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 444.1% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.3% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 252,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.