Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.16 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.16 billion and approximately $21,661.57 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,959,311,116 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,952,377,800.235 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.28227401 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $13,666.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars.

