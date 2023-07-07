Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading Down 0.3%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 4,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 2,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec raised Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Woolworths Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

Featured Articles

