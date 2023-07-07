WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.36. 161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAT. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

