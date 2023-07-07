Wipro (WIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wipro Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.44.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
