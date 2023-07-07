Wipro (WIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Wipro by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

