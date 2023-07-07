Windward Capital Management Co. CA Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

