Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 4,377 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 24.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,879,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

