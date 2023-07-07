Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 3,596 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

