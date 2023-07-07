Windward Capital Management Co. CA Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.60. 1,321,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.