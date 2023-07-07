Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 1,121 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE A traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,758. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.