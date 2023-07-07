Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.69.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,903,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $3,429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

