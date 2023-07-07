WhiteCoin Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $234,358.20 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00322892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017921 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003371 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

