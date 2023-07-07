Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.14

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 192,000 shares trading hands.

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.40. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

About Westmount Energy

(Free Report)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.