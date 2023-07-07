Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Up 29.6%

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Free Report) rose 29.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.