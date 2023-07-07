Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 164,595 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.
Insider Activity
Snap Stock Performance
Shares of SNAP opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $16.55.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
