Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 164,595 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Insider Activity

Snap Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $340,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,046,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $340,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,046,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,430,234 shares of company stock worth $14,190,940. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.