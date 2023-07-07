Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after buying an additional 4,382,639 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

