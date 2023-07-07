Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):

  • 7/7/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00.
  • 7/6/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00.
  • 6/29/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $39.00.
  • 6/27/2023 – DraftKings had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..
  • 6/23/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00.
  • 6/5/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $31.00.
  • 6/5/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $29.00 to $31.00.
  • 6/5/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00.
  • 5/22/2023 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.
  • 5/14/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00.
  • 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SpectralCast, Inc..
  • 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $32.00.
  • 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $26.00.
  • 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $36.00.
  • 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $29.00.
  • 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $24.00.
  • 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $22.00.

DraftKings Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,168,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,320,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

