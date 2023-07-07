Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):

7/7/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00.

7/6/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00.

6/29/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $39.00.

6/27/2023 – DraftKings had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

6/23/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00.

6/5/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $31.00.

6/5/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $29.00 to $31.00.

6/5/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00.

5/22/2023 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

5/14/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00.

5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SpectralCast, Inc..

5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $32.00.

5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $26.00.

5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $36.00.

5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $29.00.

5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $24.00.

5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $22.00.

DraftKings Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,168,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,320,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

