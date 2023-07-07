Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):
- 7/7/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00.
- 7/6/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00.
- 6/29/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $39.00.
- 6/27/2023 – DraftKings had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..
- 6/23/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00.
- 6/5/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $31.00.
- 6/5/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $29.00 to $31.00.
- 6/5/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00.
- 5/22/2023 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.
- 5/14/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00.
- 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SpectralCast, Inc..
- 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $32.00.
- 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $26.00.
- 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $36.00.
- 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $29.00.
- 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $24.00.
- 5/8/2023 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $22.00.
DraftKings Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,168,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,320,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.79.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at DraftKings
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
