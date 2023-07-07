WAX 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.82 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. WAX has a market cap of $157.60 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,010,059,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,324,188,845 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,009,567,371.0338235 with 3,323,848,297.5433598 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04897308 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $7,239,457.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

