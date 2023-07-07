Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

