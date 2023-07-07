Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 712 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

XBI opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

