Warner Financial Inc. Has $434,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,508,000 after purchasing an additional 122,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,389,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $137.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

