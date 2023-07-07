Warner Financial Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

