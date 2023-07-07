Warner Financial Inc. Buys 2,196 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,924 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.