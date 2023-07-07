Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

