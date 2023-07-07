Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $38.56 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,781,240 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

