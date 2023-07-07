Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Lifted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.