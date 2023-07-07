VVS Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $291,928.68 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $96.14 million and $291,928.68 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,298,144,155,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,095,787,081,243 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

