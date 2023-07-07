VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.40. VolitionRx shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 99,646 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

VolitionRx Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

