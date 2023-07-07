VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,637 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware Stock Down 1.2 %

VMW stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $145.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

