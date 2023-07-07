Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Trading 0% Higher

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.97. 551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

About Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

