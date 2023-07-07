Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 199,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 972% from the previous session’s volume of 18,640 shares.The stock last traded at $47.65 and had previously closed at $47.80.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUSE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 10,588.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

